Michelle Obama Writes Yara Shahidi A Letter Of Recommendation

How does one go about obtaining a letter of recommendation for college from the former First Lady Michelle Obama?

Easy! Have a 4.8 grade point average in high school, have a mentoring program, and be a stellar example of excellence. That’s what black-ish star Yara Shahidi accomplished and then some.

Yara, who just turned 17 in February, plans on attending college a year after she graduates to double-major in African-American studies and Sociology. So far she has four choices for college and one of them is Harvard.

Other project’s Shahidi is working on is her mentoring program Yara’s Club and she will have her own spin-off from her character Zoey on ABC’s black-ish. The spin-off will be based on her attending college.

If you would like to know more about Yara Shahidi check out her interview in W Magazine and the video below with former FLOTUS Michelle Obama.

Love Yara’s dopeness!! #BlackExcellence

