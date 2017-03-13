Meet The New Host Of America’s Got Talent

Congratulations to former model, producer, and author Tyra Banks who is now the new host of AGT!!

After Nick Cannon parted ways with NBC’s America’s Got Talent for a joke Cannon said he was going to punished for and it didn’t sit right with his soul.

There were rumors that comedian Marlon Wayan’s might be the replacement but Marlon said he was too black.

Nick Cannon offered his congrats as well.

https://twitter.com/NickCannon/status/841104923756396544

AGT starts filming it’s 12th season soon.

