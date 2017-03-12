Singer Joni Sledge dies at 60

RIP

Her body was found in her Arizona home on Friday. Her cause of death has yet to be determined. According to the Sister Sledge publicist, Joni did not have any preexisting conditions or illnesses that could have resulted in death.

Joni was one of the four Sledge sisters including Debbie, Kim and Kathy that formed the band, Sister Sledge in 1971 in Philadelphia.The last time they performed together as a band was in October.

Joni Sledge was 60 years old.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.




