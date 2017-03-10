He’s Baaack

OJ Simpson is like a rash that won’t ever completely go away…

Even though Simpson has been behind bars since 2008, his name has still trending throughout the last few years thanks to shows like OJ Simpson vs The People and OJ: Made in America on ESPN.

Nine years ago Simpson was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping. Now, in 2017, he is eligible for parole.

Many reality TV producers are awaiting his release, according to TMZ. They find that viewers are curious to know more about Simpson and would tune in religiously to learn more about him. Many networks, however, don’t agree. Networks claim the general public would never tolerate a show featuring OJ Simpson, so now producers are considering other routes.

In this digital age, networks are becoming obsolete. Therefore, if a producer truly believed in a project it could be streamed on a pay per view site, bypassing all major networks. & that is what some producers intend to do if they choose to move forward with this project.

Simpson still owes $33 million to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman for a wrongful death judgment in 1997. So honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if he had his own reality TV show coming in the near future.