Charles Barkley Never Bites His Tongue

You can always count on Uncle Charlie to say how he feels whether he’s on TV or having a private conversation at a bar.

( DJ Sight ) Let me clear it up when I say Uncle Charlie. I don’t mean Charlie Wilson, I’m talking about Sir Charles Barkley.

In a recent interview, the NBA legend said a lot of black people are full of s*** when talking about his Blackness.

Barkley has made some remarks in the past about the current condition of Black America that didn’t sit right with many people.

His belief is that Black people are to blame for their current condition not white supremacy or systematic racism.

Since making those remarks people have started to question Barkley’s “Blackness.”

In a recent interview with The Shadow League, Barkley speaks up,

“I don’t worry about that. Listen, my track record speaks for itself. The one thing I’ve learned as a Black man is everytime I say something that is not 100 percent in agreement with the Black community there’s a faction that goes crazy. I don’t care about that. People say to me ‘Man, did you just give a million dollars to a Historically Black College?”

“I say ‘Yeah.’ And they say ‘Well, why didn’t you tell anybody?’ and I say ‘I’m not trying to impress those cocks*ckers.’ I just gave Morehouse, Clark Atlanta and Alabama A&M in Huntsville. A million dollars to help black kids go to college. I just gave Auburn two million to recruit black kids. I’m good with my blackness. Listen, man, one thing I understand about being black and famous is a lot of black people are full of shit. I’m good with that.”

Do you agree with Barkley? Are Black people to blame for our own problems or is he in the sunken place?