4 year-old Mikeya Houston has been missing since Thursday.

Police say she is in danger. Mikeya is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a pink winter coat.

Police suspect she was taken by her mother 23-year-old Mikesha Lawson who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket and has long black braids.

If you have any information call 911 immediately.

