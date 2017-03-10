City & School District Offer Kids Food at R-Centers to Give Kids a Safe and Warm Place to Go

From the desk’s of Mayor Lovely A. Warren and Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams.

City R-Centers will be open tomorrow, March 10, to provide a safe environment for city youth while Rochester City Schools are closed. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to kids.

City R-Centers will offer extended hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Parents are encouraged to take advantage of free, interactive programming provided by dedicated R-Center staff and enjoy free breakfast and lunch provided by the Rochester City School District. The David F. Gantt and Adams Street R-Centers also offer shower facilities for those without hot water. The Enrico Fermi School #17 R-Center program is closed due to a power outage at that school.

The following R-Center locations will open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

· #42 School, 3330 Lake Ave.

· Adams Street, 85 Adams St.

· Avenue D, 200 Avenue D,

· Campbell Street, 524 Campbell St.

· Carter Street, 500 Carter St.

· David F. Gantt, 700 North St.

· Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

· Flint Street, 271 Flint St.

· Humboldt, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

· Roxie Ann Sinkler, 75 Grover St.

· Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.

· Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

The School District will serve hot meals in the cafeterias of six schools connected to R-Centers that will be open Friday.

· Nathaniel Rochester Community School No. 3, 85 Adams St.

· Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School No. 9, 485 North Clinton Ave.

· James P.B. Duff School No. 12, 999 South Ave.

· Dr. Charles T. Lunford School No. 19, 465 Seward St.

· John James Audobon School No. 33, 500 Webster Ave.

Other locations where food will be served include.

· The cafeteria at Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave., open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to serve families without power in the Charlotte neighborhood

· Box lunches will be delivered to the David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

· Hot meals will be available at Wilson High School, 501 Genesee St., for children at the adjacent Boys and Girls Club

City libraries, with the exception of the Monroe Branch which remains without power, are open regular hours today. The community is invited to come in to stay warm, work on a computer, charge phones or take advantage of the numerous resources available to the public. For Rochester and Monroe County Public Library information and hours of operation, visit www3.libraryweb.org/locations.aspx.

“I am pleased we could partner with the school district to give our kids a warm, safe place to go tomorrow and also to be able to provide them with nutrition, since many of their homes are without power,” Mayor Lovely A. Warren said. “The wind storm has presented challenges for all of us and we want to assist our residents in any way we can. Our crews are working around the clock in partnership with our utility companies to restore power and reopen our roads. We thank our residents for their patience and willingness to help their neighbors. In particular, we ask our residents to check in on those who may be elderly, disabled or suffer from medical conditions.”

“By collaborating with the City, we will be able to serve thousands of our families despite schools being closed,” said Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams. “I thank Mayor Warren and her team for helping us to ensure that City children can enjoy a good meal and a safe, warm place to spend the day while their parents are at work or waiting for power to be restored at home.”