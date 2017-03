Is this really Nicki Minaj’s response to Remy?

( DJ SIGHT ) I woke up this morning listening to a leak of a Nicki Minaj verse from a song that’s supposedly features Drake and Lil Wayne called Frauds.

They’re saying it’s Nicki’s reply to Remy Ma’s Shether record.

I hope this isn’t Nicki’s reply because if it is she’s DONE & she went out like Ricky from Boys In The Hood.

Tell us what you think…