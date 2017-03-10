Remy Ma’s Shether Pulled From Streaming Sites And Radio

What happens when you don’t get clearance to use a sample, song, beat, etc.?

It get’s pulled from every radio station, website, and streaming service. It doesn’t matter if it was a No. 2 record on Apple it’s coming down and that is just what happened to Remy Ma’s shETHER.

Just like that it’s done.

Of course folks tried to say it was Nas had it pulled because it was the beat from ‘Ether’ the song from his historic battle with Jay Z. But his camp said nope it was not him it was Universal Music Publishing.

According to TMZ Universal jumped on the record and hit the brakes as soon as it hit the No. 2 spot on iTunes.

Put it this way we might not see shETHER ever again.

Always, always make sure you dot your I’s and cross your T’s in business and life.