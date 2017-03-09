Aretha Franklin & Nicki Minaj Tie for Billboard Record

#MakeLove w/Gucci Mane debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week, causing me to tie Aretha’s record for The Most Hot 100 entries of ALL WOMEN IN THE WORLD. Thanks to you guys for your support (as always). Loveeeeeeee u #InternationalWomensDay A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:53am PST





Nicki Minaj and Aretha Franklin have tied for having the most appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 among women. Both have 73 appearances on the chart.

Earlier this week Gucci Mane Make Love featuring Nicki Minaj debuted on the charts at 78, making that Nicki Minaj’s 73rd appearance on the chart.

Out of Nicki Minaj’s 73 appearances, 44 of them are her featured on a song; while Aretha Franklin was the lead on all 73 of her songs.

Both are obviously huge accomplishments but I don’t really think it counts as a tie… Do you?

Top Five Women With the Most Appearances:

Aretha Franklin with 73

Nicki Minaj with 73

Taylor Swift with 70

Rihanna with 58

Madonna with 57