Aretha Franklin & Nicki Minaj Tie for Billboard Record

Nicki Minaj and Aretha Franklin have tied for having the most appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 among women. Both have 73 appearances on the chart.
Earlier this week Gucci Mane Make Love featuring Nicki Minaj debuted on the charts at 78, making that Nicki Minaj’s 73rd appearance on the chart.
Out of Nicki Minaj’s 73 appearances, 44 of them are her featured on a song; while Aretha Franklin was the lead on all 73 of her songs.
Both are obviously huge accomplishments but I don’t really think it counts as a tie… Do you?
Top Five Women With the Most Appearances:
Aretha Franklin with 73
Nicki Minaj with 73
Taylor Swift with 70
Rihanna with 58
Madonna with 57