Rochester’s Autummn Williams Up For Basketball Newcomer Of The Year

(Tariq) Rochester’s own Autummn Williams is Basketball Player at University of Alaska at Anchorage she is the 5th leading scorer in the nation currently in Division II.

Williams played one year of basketball at Thomas High school in Webster, N Y, moved to Dallas Texas, she lead her team to the championship game in her senior year. Her 1st year of college ball at Trinity Valley Community College they won Division I National Championship in 2014. She is trying to win a 2nd NCAA title this month.

Autummn Williams was great in her 1st year in Alaska and is up for D2WBB Newcomer of the Year.

