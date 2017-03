(DJ Sight) It’s that time of the year again but this year is kind of special as we remember Notorious B.I.G – 20 years later.

Make sure you are listening at 8am because I will have you riding in with a special Biggie tribute mix!

BET got it right earlier this year with the New Edition movie series and now the network is doing it again by paying homage to the late great Notorious B.I.G. They will be dedicating the day and programming to the late rapper.

RIP Biggie