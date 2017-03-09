Remy Ma Weighs In On Her Battle With Nicki Minaj

(DJ Sight) Remy Ma is not to pleased with how her Shether diss record to Nicki Minaj went down and how many people applauded her for the record.

The Bronx rapper, who people are now claiming to be the queen of hip hop doesn’t regret making the record but also doesn’t condone tearing down another female.

I think Remy conscience is eating her up and she feels bad.

Nicki Minaj still hasn’t responded and it’s going on two weeks. She said she doesn’t need to respond Remy Ma.

Hopefully these two can work it out of be cool for the sake of Hip Hop.

Do it like Krs-1 and MC Shan, Jay-Z and Nas, 50 Cent and Fat Joe.