Feel’s Like Somebody’s Watching You?

I feel like I’m living in an episode of Mr. Robot or better yet Black Mirror.

About this WikiLeaks “Vault7“ story… Apparently the CIA has a secret hacking program they’ve been using to spy on people us.

Am I worried the might be “spying” on me?? Nah.. I’m not that much of an interest. However, I know there is a high probability in the very near future the government will be eavesdropping on everyone like we do with the show Big Brother.

Sidebar: What does make nervous is the fact that AI (Artificial Intelligence) is real and not just what you see on television or in movies. The future has arrived click CA Technologies if dare!

Everything around you meaning your smartphone, tablet, TV, Amazon Echo (Alexa was a witness in a murder trial in Arkansas #facts), computer, to even your car can be used to spy on you.

Pretty much any device you have that can connect to the internet is a tool for the government or anyone for that matter that wants to look into your life or at you. The only way to truly disconnect is to unplug and that means no internet, no computer, no phone, no anything on the grid… Oh, and you have to take the batteries out.

So yeah, maybe Rockwell was on to something in 1984 hmmmm…..