Affordable Air Travel

Get over the notion that traveling is expensive!

Back in the day, it might’ve cost you upwards of $4000 for a round trip flight from New York to Europe. Now, you can find deals for flights from New York to Europe for just $65 one way. When those deals are posted you have to jump on them!

We’re living in the ‘golden age’ of air travel. Thanks to more efficient plane designs and the falling prices of oil you can now see the world at a fraction of the cost.

Sites I use to buy flights:

Airfarewatchdog

SkyScanner

The Flight Deal

Secret Flying

Set alerts to your email for your dream destination. Wait for the price to drop down then buy!

Don’t make excuses!

Just go!!

Make sure your passport is up to date. Always have it ready so you never have the excuse of why you can’t go overseas.

One of my close friends just went to Iceland for a week and her roundtrip flight from Philadelphia was $250! She said she never wanted to go to Iceland but the flight price was too good to pass up! She had the time of her life and she didn’t spend more than $900 for the entire trip – including food, lodging, sightseeing, and shopping.

You can go see the world for the same price as a pair of Jordan’s. Which would you rather a once in a lifetime experience that you’ll remember forever or a pair of sneakers that will be back on the shelves in a few years?