Work Place Dress Codes

UK’s Parliament is stepping in to rectify sexist and unjust dress codes placed on women in the UK.

Tensions brewed after a receptionist was sent home without pay for wearing flats to work. A petition circulated to shed a light on the injustices women face in the work place, now the government is stepping in.

According to the woman’s employment agency, Portico, she was required to adhere to a specific a dress code that female workers must wear non-opaque tights, have hair with “no visible roots,” wear “regularly re-applied” makeup — and appear in shoes with a heel between 2 and 4 inches (5 and 10 centimeters) high.

Personally, I believe a dress code is necessary. Not to the extent of telling a woman she must wear heels and regularly apply makeup but guidelines should be established. Some people take lax dress codes too far.

I think it’s inappropriate for people to come to work, especially a corporate job, with sweatpants or ‘club dresses.’ I don’t think heels or makeup are necessary to look professional, but I think when you step into your work place you should have a clean cut look with a flare of your personal style. Don’t look sloppy and unpolished.

I was always taught dress for the job you want not the job you have. I remember hearing stories about my grandfather wearing a pressed suit and shirt daily. His shoes would be shined on the top and have holes on the bottom but that didn’t stop him from looking his best everyday. I never saw him wear a pair of jeans. He always took pride in his appearance.

Now, recently we’ve seen people like #TeacherBae and #NurseBae go viral for their questionable workplace attire.

Many people claim their work attire is inappropriate while others think they are being body shamed. I understand it is more difficult to find work appropriate clothing for more voluptuous women but what were women doing for the past 50 years?

First, I have seen all different types of nurses but none ever with a skin tight scrub top. It just looks like she’s pulling it tighter or bought it two sizes too small. I like the first two outfits but not for work maybe for a laid back happy hour mixer. Spandex should not be the top material used for your work place clothing.

There are plenty of ways to be professional, comfortable, and cute at work

Gwynnie Bee : I saw this on TV. It’s a rental clothing service. I’ve never tried it personally, but its free the first 30 days and has a wide variety of professional attire.

Charming Charlie : Average cost of an item is $30

Mod Cloth: This sites gotten a little weird with their style but you can still find nice pieces

Eloquii : I love the clothes on this site! They’re a little more expensive but they’re cute & stylish

If you’re not a big online shopper, Kohls, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, J. Crew, Lane Bryant, Loft, Banana Republic, and Torrid usually have nice work clothes. Oh and Macy’s having that big going out of business sale at Marketplace Mall and they have a bunch of professional clothes for sale at a super affordable price, go check it out.

What are your views on work place attire? Where do you buy your work clothes?