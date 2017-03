You read that title right… This is some crazy ish!

Police responded to a 911 call Monday afternoon for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the residence they saw Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada¬†walking out of the home carrying his mother’s decapitated head and a butcher knife!!!!!

The 18 year old¬†Zebulon, N.C. resident will be charged with his mother’s murder.

Investigators are still not sure what led to the murder.