You know I love food and what’s on their menu looks good so I think I’m going to give this new restaurant a try this week!

Rochester City School District students celebrated the grand opening of the restaurant that will be operated by East High School students. The restaurant is called Rochester Youth Culinary Experience (RYCE).

I can remember doing something like this back in high school we brought the soul food to the suburbs.

Check out their menu RYCEROC.com

Source: 13Wham.com