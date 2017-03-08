iPhone Or Health Care #Decisions

In talking about decisions that are best for the American people sometimes delivery is all that matters.

That’s what happened to Republican lawmaker and House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz when he made comment on CNN about low-income Americans may have to prioritize purchasing health care coverage over gadgets such as iPhones. He has back tracked from those comments.

Of course the latest iPhone is not more important than healthcare coverage. Let me 1st say, both are way over priced. But Chaffetz does make a point that is mentioned on the WDKX Water Cooler Show on Thursday Mornings at 9am. The classic Personal Financial Debate. Needs Vs. Wants. Health Care should come first, but at what cost?

By the way I wrote this on the cheapest iPhone available.

- Tariq