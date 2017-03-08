photo
Pop Culture

Hell Challenge Is Hella-Funny But Not To Parents #HellChallenge

So is hell really a curse word?

This #HellChallenge is has kids across the country asking mom this question and the reaction from parents is hilarious! 

Here is what social media users have been posting about their experience with the #HellChallenge.

