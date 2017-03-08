Fifth Grade Teacher Said She Is In Love With Her Student Is Arrested

I don’t know what I would if I were this parent.. Well yes I do and it would probably be land me in jail.

This 24 year-old teacher sent snaps via Snapchat to the eleven year-old male student saying “Do you think I’m gross” and “Idk cause I’m in love with a kid I hate that I can’t tell anyone either.”

The teacher, Katherine Gonzalez had an ongoing relationship with the student to make the child happy according to her he was “depressed”…

Is she serious??.. I think the only one that has issues here is her the teacher smh.

She has been charged with first degree sexual assault with a child under 13 and she faces up to 40 years if convicted.

Parents please keep an eye on your kids social media.

