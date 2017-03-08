Uncomfortable Approach

Has a guy or woman you don’t know ever approach you in a way where it made you feel super uncomfortable?

So this past Saturday I decided to treat myself to some wings from one of my favorite wing spots in the Roc, the Distillery. It was about 10:30pm when I got to the Distillery and as usual there was no parking so I pulled up to the front and parked by the door (glad I did).

I go in pay for my food and about 7-10 minutes later I was walking out the door happy as heck because I’m about to tear these wings up!

All of the sudden I hear someone say “Hey Reign” so I turn to see some random guy walking toward me. He was about 5 feet away before he goes “I’m Jordan” but still heading straight towards me. As I go to open the door of my car he stops lightly in front of the door so I couldn’t open it all the way and just stared at me so I back giving myself some space.

Now you know in my mind I’m thinking am I going to have to go upside this dudes head with my keys.

Anyways Jordan goes “you leaving?” and I said “yes….” then he pauses for few seconds then asks “why are you leaving?” I said “because I am hungry and I want to eat my food while it’s hot” in a sarcastic tone of course. Then he steps back so I opened my car door to get in and he said “so it’s like that??”

Yep!… I got in my car and pulled off quickly. Talk about feeling uncomfortable…

Fellas there is a right way and wrong way to approach a woman and walking up on a female late at night knowing she does not know you is NOT okay to do at all EVER.

If you are a ‘Jordan’ please think before you act on impulse because you would NOT of approached me like that if I was with someone.

Have you ever experienced someone like Jordan?