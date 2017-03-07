Look Who’s Playing Tupac & Biggie in the New USA Crime Series, Unsolved

Directed by Anthony Hemingway, the director of People vs OJ Simpson and Redtails, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & Biggie tells the story of the two legendary rappers from a unique perspective.

You might recognize Marcc Rose, he played Pac in Straight Outta Compton and is now revisiting the character for this show. While, Wavvy Jonez is playing Biggie and this is his first acting role! The two are literally spitting images of the rappers and the episode will make you feel like you stepped back in time to 1993.

