Why Chance The Rapper Is My Favorite Artist Besides Beyoncé

Chance The Rapper is helping the kids in the Chicago area which he said they are “one of our most valuable resources” by donating $1 million dollars to the Chicago Public School’s.

And that is JUST the beginning he will also be donating an additional $10,000 for every $100,000 they receive to the school of their choosing. But he didn’t start giving back with this donation he has been working to help, heal, and cultivate young people for years.

Chance the Rapper says he'll give $1M to Chicago Public Schools. "This check that I donated is a call to action." https://t.co/BYgIWrtNre pic.twitter.com/qnyJOkvZ22 — ABC News (@ABC) March 7, 2017

Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much. You are an example of the power of arts education. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2017

Ima wait til tmw to start announcing Chicago public schools that are receiving 10k BUT YOU CAN HELP us here https://t.co/8rOIFuczrj — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2017

Who wants to find out the other 9 Chicago public schools receiving $10,000 in funding this week 👀👀👀 #SupportCPS — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2017

Here is a rundown of what he has done and why he is one of my favorite people (besides Beyoncé) in the world right now.

Chance The Rapper is a humanitarian. He started giving back in his teens by distributing combination jacket-sleeping-bags to the homeless. He also started Open Mike for teens in the Chicago area and he curated a free festival for teens only called Teens In The Park.

He engages his fans with pop up shows and treasure hunts via social media. He recently bought out the Chatham Theatre in Chicago for the movie “Get Out” so his fans could go see the movie for free.

I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

Chance created a music festival called The Magnificent Coloring Day featuring artist like his mentor Kanye West, Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, John Legend, and Lil Wayne. He put the festival together to create jobs and attract tourist dollars to Chicago saying “the city needed to have happy moments.” His festival broke ballpark record attendance.

He likes to keep his ticket prices low so his shows are affordable to people with lower income.

Chance’s mother is work’s for the Illinois Attorney General Office and his father worked for the Mayor’s office but now is an executive with Chicago’s tourism bureau. He uses his parents connections to help him give back to his community.

Chance is a thinker, a creator, a dream releaser. Through his artistry he is the first ever to steam only with Coloring Book – no physical releases. By the way he is NOT signed to a label AND his music is FREE.

He has a tattoo on his chest right above his heart that say’s “Get Back To Work” written backwards so it faces him in the mirror.

He has a daughter named Kinsley. His daddy life hacks were absolutely adorable and I admire him for showing his fans being a father is cool. He dropped the jewel on how to care for your child’s hair without hurting her head.

Doin yo lil baby's hair without that comb hurtin her head cheatcode:

1. Water

2. Argan Oil

3. Shea Butter

4. WIDE tooth comb (really wide) — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 5, 2017

This young man is an example of love, light, peace, and evolution. #LoveHim

Source: Billboard

- Reign