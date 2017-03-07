Chance the Rapper “Make Me Proud”

I come from a family that of the simple use of three words, “make me proud” (hearing my grandmothers voice now) indicates the highest words of motivation and praise. Hearing of Grammy award winner Chance the Rapper writing a million dollar check to the Chicago Public School because of a disappointing meeting with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner last Friday to discuss recently announced cuts to school funding, Chance the Rapper has decided to address the issue himself and put ONE MILLION DOLLARS of his money on the system that he graduated from… more on the story click here

