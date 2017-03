Billboard reports Hip Hop artist Future made history toping charts with 2 debut albums.

Future released two new album’s that both debuted #1 on Billboard 200. HNDRXX debuted at No. 1 which knocked his self-titled album Future to No. 2 which held the top spot a week earlier.

Future is the first artist in 61 years to have back-to-back album’s chart according to Billboard and he is the first solo artist to achieve this recognition.

Congratulations Future!

Read in depth click Rolling Stone