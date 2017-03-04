Moon Deliveries Will Soon Be Available

For all that are planning to move to the moon and are wondering how you’ll receive your Amazon deliveries… fear not! Jeff Bezos has it all figured out.

Bezos has always dreamed that humans would one day live on the moon. To speed up the process he has created the idea for an Amazon-like delivery service that would sustain permanent inhabitants of the moon.

In his interview with The Post Bezos said,

“It is time for America to return to the Moon—this time to stay…A permanently inhabited lunar settlement is a difficult and worthy objective. I sense a lot of people are excited about this.”

Moon settlement seems to be the common goal between celebrity billionaires like Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and now Jeff Bezos. Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, has already guaranteed tourist space travel by next year.



Now Bezos claims he will have lunar tourist travel by 2018.

Would you take a trip around the moon or live in a lunar colony if you could?