Remy Dropped Another Diss Track

Nicki Minaj hasn’t even responded but Remy dropped another track. Listen to it here (NSFW).

I think the release is a little premature. It kinda takes the fun out of it if Nicki doesn’t respond. To me it makes Remy look silly. Is it still truly a beef if no one is responding?

Remy revealed to Wendy Williams where the beef is coming from

#PressPlay: #RemyMa speaks on her beef with #NickiMinaj … says it’s more than just music Nicki been trying to stop the bag via @WendyShow A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:31am PST

Now, I guess since Nicki isn’t responding Foxy Brown is? A clip of her rapping over an old Jay Z beat was posted by the Shade Room. This whole thing is weird and low key played out to me. Listen to the song and let us know what you think.

#PressPlay : But wait did #FoxyBrown just enter into the #RemickiBeef @mousey_baby A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:37am PST