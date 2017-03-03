Big W: The Former President George Bush We Don’t Know

I came across the interview with former president George W. Bush and I have to say my perception of him now is so not what it was. He is actually a pretty funny guy.

George W. Bush recently did an interview with People magazine talking about his “genuine expression of affection” for former First Lady Michelle Obama. He also said “she kind of likes my sense of humor.”

Check out the full video and interview of the Bush’s talking about their relationship with the Obama’s by clicking People.com.

Also, former president Bush also went on Live with Jimmy Kimmel Thursday and let’s just say Bush is hilarious!