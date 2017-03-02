Kodak Black in Jail – Concert Postponed

There has been a lot of questions regarding Black in the pokie. IT IS TRUE. The big “P” has been given to us that the show has been Postponed from the Armory (who spoke to the promoter). April29th date is the rescheduled date.

Now the elephant in the room (have to been old school to get that metaphor) is do I believe in the quick judicial process or what we have been told is true in this age of fake facts. The only thing I know for sure is KODAK BLACK will not be in Rochester, New York this weekend.