Detroit Rapper Makes Headlines for Pointing Gun at Toddler’s Head

Molly Brazy is being investigated by Detroit police after a month old Facebook video becomes viral.

The Facebook video shows the 18 year old rapper with the toddler. The toddler is first seen playing with the gun and then throwing it at Brazy. Brazy then picks up the gun and points it at the toddler’s forehead.

Hundreds of thousands have circulated and seen the video, including the Detroit police.

According to Brazy’s management the gun was not real and Brazy was just playing with the baby but to bystanders the action was still disturbing.

“It’s very concerning to see anybody point a weapon at a small child,” said Sgt. Michael Woody of Detroit police, “We’ve seen so much infant mortality in this city in the past year. Messing around with guns like that is not a smart thing to do. It’s very irresponsible and reckless,” Woody said.

Even if the gun was fake, is it okay to do that to a child or anybody for that matter?