Alicia Keys might have another career path in doing impressions or maybe even improv because she is actually pretty funny.

On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Alicia Keys plays Wheel of Musical Impressions and has Adele down to the tea! She also does Gwen Stefani, and Janis Joplin.

Keys even talked about her doing the cover of Prince “How Come You Don’t Call Me No More” and producing beats for Kendrick Lamar.