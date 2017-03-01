The Obama’s Have New Book Deal

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have a publishing deal to release two separate new books.

The deal with Penguin Random House is said to be one of the most profitable ever for a former president. The amount is somewhere between $30 million to $65 million which will be more than the $15 million the Clinton’s made from their book deal.

So far, former President Obama published two memoirs and a children’s book but said this next one he wants to take it in a different direction. The former First Lady Obama is going to do a memoir.

Both books are expected do extremely well monetarily. The Obama’s will donate a significant amount of the proceeds to the non-profit Obama Foundation according to Penguin Random House.

Read in depth click NBC News