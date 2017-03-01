Rihanna Honored By Harvard

Last night Rihanna was honored by Harvard University for her Humanitarian efforts.

Even though Rihanna is known for being a bad girl, she does nothing but good for her people.

She has created scholarships for students that want to study in the US and provided health services including breast cancer screenings for the people of Barbados.

Dr. S. Allen Counter presented Rihanna with the award, saying:

“Robyn Rihanna Fenty has shared her time, her talent, and her treasure for humanitarian causes around the world. And it is for these reasons that we present her with the 2017 Harvard Humanitarian of the Year Award.”



