Rihanna Honored By Harvard

Last night Rihanna was honored by Harvard University for her Humanitarian efforts.
Even though Rihanna is known for being a bad girl, she does nothing but good for her people.
She has created scholarships for students that want to study in the US and provided health services including breast cancer screenings for the people of Barbados.
Dr. S. Allen Counter presented Rihanna with the award, saying:
“Robyn Rihanna Fenty has shared her time, her talent, and her treasure for humanitarian causes around the world. And it is for these reasons that we present her with the 2017 Harvard Humanitarian of the Year Award.”
Today, Rihanna (@badgalriri) received the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year award for her work supporting education and health care in Caribbean and developing countries. “Rihanna has charitably built a state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” said S. Allen Counter, the Harvard Foundation’s director. Congratulations, Riri! #harvard #rihanna
You can watch the award ceremony below: