Amare Stoudemire Makes Homophobic Comments

Stoudemire claims if he had a gay teammate he would avoid him at all costs.



I honestly thought Amar’e Stoudemire retired, but I guess he’s playing overseas in Israel for a team he co-owns.

During an interview with an Israeli website Walla Sport, Stoudemire made some homophobic comments,

“I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner… & I’m going to drive — take a different route to the gym.”

Then when the interviewer asked if he was joking he said, “I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”

Don’t flatter yourself, Stat. Even if you have a teammate that is gay does not mean he’s automatically attracted to your ashy ignorant ass.

Also, you probably have had gay teammates in the past but they didn’t come out to you because you’re intolerant and hateful.

It’s obvious Stoudemire’s goggles are too tight and it’s impairing his ability to think clearly.