Lauren London Claps Back at Fat Shaming Trolls

Photos of Lauren London and soon-to-be-hubby, Nippsey Hussle, are circulating the internet and people aren’t saying very nice things about the ATL star.

The two were captured recently enjoying a game court side.

The pictures started to circulate and people began to gossip about Lauren’s weight gain.

6 months ago the two welcomed their first son Kross into the world and Lauren gained some baby weight as a result (which is normal).

Some people on the internet do not find this natural occurrence to be acceptable and went owf on her calling her all types of names and fat shaming her.

I don’t see what the big deal is if she’s happy and healthy. I’m also not sure how it’s anybody’s business. I could see if she was coming over your house eating all your food… then maybe, it’d be your place to say something, but ya’ll don’t know her and she’s not bothering you. So leave her be. People online always have something to say.

Lauren did speak up for herself via IG:

Have you ever dealt with fat shaming? How did you handle it?