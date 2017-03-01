Donald Trump’s Congressional Speech

Watch the speech here if you missed it last night



Last night, Donald Trump delivered his first speech to Congress.

The unorthodox politician pulled it together for an hour with arguably his most presidential-like speech yet.

During his speech he discussed:

Tax reform: claimed to be creating a historic tax reform that will benefit corporations and the middle class

Job creation: working with American companies to increase jobs here in US

Health care: asking to repeal Obamacare then continued by asking Democrats and Republicans to come together to create something that would be most beneficial to the american people

Immigration: calling for a “merit based immigration system” like Canada

Childcare: extended his hand to both parties again to achieve affordable childcare, ensure paid family leave, and increase women’s healthcare

Crime: wants to the Department of Justice to use a Task Force in Chiacgo

Terrorism: used the term “radical Islamic terrorism”

He also highlighted widow, Carryn Owens, wife of Chief Petty Officer William Owens. The room stood in applause for nearly minutes.

Many liberals think Trump used Owens as a prop as a ploy to garner higher ratings and evoke an emotional response from viewers; while conservatives find the liberals to be heartless and bitter (I’ve been watching Fox News all morning).

What did you think of the speech last night?