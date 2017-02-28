Kim Kardashian Wasn’t Invited to Any Oscar Parties

In the world of actual stars, Kim Kardashian is quickly reminded she is not one of them.

According to Radar Online, Kim Kardashian was rejected from several A-List Oscar after parties. Supposedly Kim really wanted to attend to the Vanity Fair party but was not invited. Kardashian wasn’t invited to any Oscar parties and it has been this way for Kardashian since 2014.

Instead the family stayed home. A friend of the family said, “They watched the show at home. Kim is often reminded that she is not a real star when she goes to any of these things, but she and Kanye really wanted to have a fun night out.”

Hahaha. That’s messed up. That person can’t really be that close to the family talking sh*t like that. Be careful who you keep in your circle.