Foxy Brown Weighs in on Nicki & Remy Beef

Supposedly Foxy Brown is ready to get in on this Nicki & Remy beef.

A fan recently tagged Foxy in a comment about the beef and this was Foxy’s response:

Now everyone online is saying Foxy Brown needs to get in on the beef (this word is so corny we need a better one in 2017 lol) because they think Remy was attacking her in ShETHER with the line, “I kill rappers, and you good as dead, b***/Talkin’ s*** about me to a deaf b***/And usually I have sympathy for the impaired/But not when you hard of hearin’ from untreated gonorrhea,”

Girl, no one was coming for you. Stay in your lane. Sit back and watch. Just don’t get involved.

I feel like people only want to talk about female rappers when they’re beefing or being pit against one another. I wish we could just appreciate their differences and leave it at that. I don’t feel like we pit J. Cole and Kendrick against one another all the time nor do they constantly come for each other. We just respect their differences and listen to both, but with women rappers it’s always a circus act.

I don’t think Foxy Brown needs to be concerned with the beef, but what do you think?