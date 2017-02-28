TLC’s final album is set to drop this June.

After two years of fundraising on Kickstarter, TLC’s fifth studio album finally has a release date. Thanks to the fans for donating over $100k to get this album into production. Their manager wrote on the Kickstarter page,

“I am thrilled to let you know that the album is tentatively scheduled to be released at the end of June […] We are working out the official date in the next couple of weeks and once it is final we will notify you,” Bill Diggins wrote on Kickstarter. “This album could not have happened without your support and your confidence in TLC has inspired us greatly to make the best album possible. We would have loved to have delivered this album sooner to you but we are confident that you will agree that it was worth the wait when you hear it. The pursuit of excellence is never an easy task and always takes longer than expected.”

This will be the first album recorded without Left Eye, who died in 2002.