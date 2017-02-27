2017 Oscar Winners

These are the winners of the 89th annual Academy Awards.
Actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Actress: Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”
Animated Feature: “Zootopia”
Cinematography: “La La Land”
Costume Design: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Direction: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Documentary Feature: “O.J.: Made in America”
Documentary Short: “The White Helmets”
Film Editing: “Hacksaw Ridge”
Foreign Language Film: “The Salesman”
Makeup and Hairstyling: “Suicide Squad”
Score: “La La Land”
Song: “City of Stars” from “La La Land”
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Production Design: “La La Land”
Animated Short: “Piper”
Live Action Short: “Sing”
Sound Editing: “Arrival”
Sound Mixing: “Hacksaw Ridge”
Visual Effects: “The Jungle Book”
Adapted Screenplay: “Moonlight”
Original Screenplay: “Manchester by the Sea”
