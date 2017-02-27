Philando Castile’s Killer Pleads Not Guilty

We saw it with our own eyes, fool. Own up!

Jeronimo Yanez pled not guilty to manslaughter earlier today. His trial date has been set for May 30, according the the Associated Press.

In July of 2016, Philando Castile, his girlfriend, Lavish Reynolds, and her 4 year old child were pulled over for a broken tail light. Moments later, Yanez opened fire killing Castile:

According to Yanez’s attorney, the officer “was feared for his life.”

Yanez faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm.