If you have not seen this movie yet, stop what you’re doing and go see it now!

I’m not the biggest fan of horror films.

I think a lot of them have rely on short cuts and gore to entice the viewer. Unlike old school horror films that relied more on writing and acting.

Get Out isn’t your typical modern horror film. It is a smart interpretation of what it is like to be a Black man in a white man’s world. Jordan Peele brilliantly critiqued societal views of Black men.

The film was familiar, unsettling, and scary which made it all the more intriguing. It mocked white liberalism and picked apart white privilege, while managing to keep the audience laughing and horrified until the end.

Get Out is definitely a conversation starter that will have you in deep discussion for hours. From talking about what it is like to be the only black person in the room to what it’s like to be in an interracial relationship and everything in between.

If you saw Get Out what’d you think?