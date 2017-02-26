French Want Obama As Next President

Obama’s back from vacation now France wants him.

A petition is circulating France requesting 1 million signatures in order to nominate Barack Obama as the next president of France.

The movement behind petition Obama17, hopes to have all one million signatures by March 15th.

Organizers have plastered over 500 posters of Obama around Paris.

The only thing is President Obama isn’t a French citizen, so he doesn’t qualify to run.

The campaign is obviously a joke. The creators of the movement just want the French to think about how things could/should be done differently in their country’s political world.