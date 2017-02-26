Now This Is Hip-Hop! Swizz Beatz & Just Blaze Battle LIVE [VIDEO]

Now, this is what I call HIP-HOP!

As a lover of the culture and fan of the art when I found out that Swizz Beatz and Just Blaze were making a battle happen live on Instagram I had to be a witness.

Today two of my favorite producers Swizz Beatz & Just Blaze went head to head with major hits, original beats, and straight freestyle. This “Epic” battle went on for two hours giving us all a true show and taking us all back with classic hits after hits!

Be a witness of greatness and check out the battle below.

You’re Welcome! -ADRI.V