First rap beef of the year brought to you by Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj.

Remy killed this diss track. Waiting on Nicki’s reply…

Checkout Remy’s track shETHER below, what do you think? (NSFW)

Bars

Bars

Bars

For seven straight minutes.

I, personally, don’t think Nicki has it in her to put out a diss track at the same level of savagery as what we just heard, but I’m excited to see what her and her ghostwriters come up with to come back at Remy Ma.