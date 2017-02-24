First Latina in Space is Heading to the Hall of Fame

Congratulations! Veteran NASA astronaut Ellen Ochoa, Ph.D., the first Hispanic woman to go to space and 11th director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas, will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame. Ochoa joined NASA in 1988 as a research engineer at Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California. She moved to JSC in 1990 when she was selected as an astronaut candidate. After completing astronaut training, she served on the nine-day STS-56 mission aboard the space shuttle Discovery in 1993, conducting atmospheric studies to better understand the effect of solar activity on the Earth’s climate and environment. She has flown in space four times, including STS-66, STS-96 and STS-110, logging nearly 1,000 hours in orbit. #nasa #iss #space #jsc #texas #houston #astronaut #congratulations

