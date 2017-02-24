Black History: Cowboys

Cowboys weren’t like the white saviors you see in the Western films. Many cowboys were Black and Mexican.

Of course Hollywood isn’t going to tell us the truth. Always question anything you see in the movies. Starting with cowboys & ‘indians.’

Most of you might think of this guy as a cowboy:

When in actuality he probably looked like this:

& this:

oh and this:

Approximately 25% of the 35,000 cowboys on the Western Frontier were black in the 1870’s & 80’s.

Please watch this full episode on TruTV when you get a chance:

Watch this too (it’s just a good short film):