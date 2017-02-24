Weed Industry Projected to Create 250,000 Jobs

Man if you told someone this 30 years ago they would’ve laughed at you.

According to a recent report from the New Frontier Data, the marijuana industry is projected to create more than 250,000 jobs by 2020.

The data is only based on states that have already legalized marijuana and does not include states that plan to pass the legalization of marijuana. So, that number could potentially double.

Last year, the marijuana industry was estimated to have made over $7billion. By 2020, it’s projected to make over $24billion.

“While we see a potential drop in total number of U.S. jobs created in 2017, as reported by Kiplinger, as well as an overall expected drop in GDP growth, the cannabis industry continues to be a positive contributing factor to growth at a time of potential decline,” said New Frontier CEO Aguirre De Carcer.

So you can tell your cousin, Jimmy, he might have a bright future ahead of him after all.