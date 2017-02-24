Beyonce Postpones Coachella Performance

Not sure why this is surprising people…

Doctors have advised the legendary diva to withdraw from her 2017 performance at Coachella.

The festival put out an official statement saying,

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.”

She’d be about 7 months pregnant, with twins, I’m not sure why anyone thought that was a good idea.

Beyonce hasn’t given up on the festival all together though. She is set to perform at Coachella 2018.